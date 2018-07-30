Celtic Park to host Guinness PRO14 final on May 25

Celtic Park will host the 2018/19 Guinness PRO14 final

Celtic Park will host next season's Guinness PRO14 final on May 25 as the decider is held outside a traditional rugby venue for the first time.

After two successive finals at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, the PRO14 showpiece returns to Scotland for the first time since 2016.

After record-breaking attendances for the last three finals, organisers hope the final at Celtic's 60,832-capacity stadium will attract another bumper crowd.

PRO14 chief executive Martin Anayi said: "The bid put forward by Scottish Rugby, Celtic FC and the City of Glasgow was compelling from the very beginning and we're certain that fans across the Guinness PRO14 will share in our excitement.

Leinster beat the Scarlets in last season's final to secure a PRO14 and Champions Cup double

"Glasgow has so much to offer in terms of hospitality, culture and heritage and like our previous finals in Dublin, Edinburgh and Belfast we can offer fans so much more than just a rugby experience.

"In the past number of seasons we have made many bold decisions which have transformed the Guinness PRO14 for the better and the choice of Celtic Park as the venue for the 2019 final is yet another signal of our ambition to provide the best club rugby tournament possible for our clubs and our fans."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell added: "We are very proud that the Guinness PRO14 final is coming to Celtic Park for what we're sure will be a fabulous occasion for the city of Glasgow, rugby supporters and for Celtic.

"Celtic Park is a world-class venue and our success of hosting events in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and on Champions League nights where we have welcomed some of the biggest names in world football, proves that the stadium can produce unforgettable experiences time after time.

"We look forward to welcoming rugby fans from far and wide to Paradise on May 25 to share in the atmosphere of Celtic Park, we are sure it is an experience they will enjoy immensely."