Ulster sign Henry Speight to strengthen backline

Henry Speight has agreed to join Ulster on a short-term contract

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Australia back Henry Speight on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old will move from the Brumbies to the PRO14 club later this month on loan before returning to Australia at the end of December.

It is a similar move to the one which saw Brumbies player Christian Lealiifano join Ulster last season.

The Fijian-born winger has made more than 100 appearances for the Brumbies and has played 19 matches for the Wallabies.

Speight told the Ulster club website: "I'm excited to have the opportunity to represent a big club like Ulster. I've spoken to Christian a lot regarding this move and he had only great things to say about the staff, players, supporters and wider community, which welcomed him with open arms.

"This is a fresh challenge for me and I hope to embrace it by relishing every moment and by adding value to the group as best I can. I can't wait to arrive in Belfast and get to work with my new teammates."

Speight will return to the Brumbies ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.