Ulster's Jacob Stockdale to miss six to eight weeks with hamstring strain

Jacob Stockdale scored six tries in the PRO14 last season

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale will miss Ulster's opening Guinness PRO14 games next month due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old, who scored a Six Nations record seven tries in last season's tournament, faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Ulster tweeted: "Jacob Stockdale suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain in training and is expected to return to play in 6-8 weeks."

An eight-week absence would see Stockdale - last season's Six Nations player of the tournament - available again just before the Heineken Champions Cup begins in October.

Ulster are in the same Champions Cup group as Leicester, Racing 92 and Scarlets.

Jacob Stockdale has scored 11 tries in 11 Test matches for Ireland

Stockdale has made an outstanding start to his international career, scoring 11 tries in 11 Tests.

He played a pivotal role when Ireland swept to the Six Nations title in Grand Slam fashion five months ago, and he was also part of their successful Australia tour earlier this summer.

Ireland's opening Test of the 2018-19 season is against Italy in Chicago on November 3, which is followed by matches against Argentina, world champions New Zealand and the United States in Dublin.