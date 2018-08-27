Munster sign All Black Alby Mathewson to cover injured Conor Murray
Last Updated: 27/08/18 6:36pm
Munster have signed New Zealand international Alby Mathewson on a short-term deal as cover for injured scrum-half Conor Murray.
The 32-year-old will join the Irish province on a four-month deal, subject to being granted a work permit, after Murray was ruled out for a 'short-term period' with a neck injury.
Mathewson played in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes, Blues and Western Force and spent six months with Bristol in 2017.
He made his Test debut for the All Blacks against Australia in 2010 and went on to win five caps, the last of those coming against Ireland in Dublin later that year.
He joined Toulon last season, making 19 appearances which included their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Munster at Thomond Park.
Mathewson also made his New Zealand debut in a tour match at the Limerick venue in 2008 when they beat Munster.
He could make his first Munster appearance in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 season opener at home to the Cheetahs.