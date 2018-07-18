Cardiff Blues want Sam Warburton to stay at club after retirement

Sam Warburton played all his professional club rugby for the Blues

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland underlined the club's desire to keep Sam Warburton as a part of the organisation.

Warburton announced his retirement from the game at the age of 29 on Wednesday morning, after he failed to fully recover from injuries that have kept him on the sidelines since the 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand.

The former flanker played all of his professional rugby at the Blues, and the region have voiced their intent to keep the two-time British and Irish Lion in their ranks in some capacity.

"He has remained a one-club man, which is testament to his character both as a player and a man, and will always be part of our family at Cardiff Arms Park," Holland said.

"I look forward to meeting Sam in the coming weeks to discuss how he can remain part of the organisation moving forward.

Sam Warburton led the British and Irish Lions to a series win over Australia in 2013

"We are obviously disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre, but we entirely understand and respect his decision.

"Sam was desperate to get back on to the pitch and to give back to Cardiff Blues, but he has contributed an immense amount to the entire organisation during the 10 years he has been here.

"He is a true great of the game, and we wish him all the very best for life after rugby."