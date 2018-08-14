Shaun Edwards to work with Ospreys in consultancy capacity

Shaun Edwards will return to rugby league after next year's World Cup

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is to link up with the Ospreys in a consultancy capacity.

Edwards, who will become head coach of Super League side Wigan in 2020, will combine the Ospreys role with his Wales duties.

He said: "For me it is a great opportunity to work alongside some great players, a lot of which I know from their time with Wales, but also to work with players hands on who I know a lot about but haven't been out on the training pitch with."

Former Ireland hooker Allen Clarke signed a three-year deal as Ospreys coach in April after taking charge a few months earlier following the departure of Steve Tandy.

Edwards told the Welsh Rugby Union website: "The Ospreys are a region with a lot of history and pride and under Allen they are ambitious and I'm looking forward to playing my part."

The Ospreys face Edinburgh in their PRO14 season opener on August 31

Clarke is also looking forward to having Edwards on board, saying: "Shaun is a world-class coach.

"I wanted to bring him in because we know his strengths and how they will complement the existing coaching team here at the Ospreys."

In its statement announcing the appointment, the WRU said: "It is great for the game in Wales that Shaun is linking up with the Ospreys for the forthcoming season.

"It allows for great continuity between the senior national management and the coaching team at the Ospreys, and is an extension of the work our national coaches do across the four regions throughout the season."