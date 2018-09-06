Argentina change four for All Blacks Test in Rugby Championship

Martin Landajo comes into the starting line-up to win his 83rd cap

Argentina have made four changes for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand in Nelson.

The Pumas defeated South Africa in their last match to snap an 11-match losing streak in the competition and head coach Mario Ledesma has freshened up his side as they chase a first-ever win over the All Blacks.

Scrum-half Martin Landajo makes his first start since the June defeat to Scotland with Tomas Cubelli on the bench, while Jeronimo de la Fuenta replaces Bautista Ezcurra at inside centre.

Prop Juan Figallo has returned to Saracens so Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro moves across to tighthead with Garcia Botta packing down on the other side of skipper Agustin Creevy.

There are also three new faces among the replacements in Juan Pablo Zeiss, Julian Montoya and Gaston Cortes.

"The victory against South Africa helped a lot in that sense because it gave us a lot of confidence to win and see that what we are doing is paying off," said wing Ramiro Moyano.

"We have to keep trusting in our game plan and, fundamentally, try not to make mistakes."

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Martin Landajo; 1 Santiago Garcia Botta, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Tomas Lezana, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 18 Gaston Cortes, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Pablo Matera, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Bautista Ezcurra, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia.