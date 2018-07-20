WATCH: Dillian Whyte enjoys his home from home

2:10 Dillian Whyte is enjoying life in his home from home as he steps up preparations for his heavyweight fight against Joseph Parker on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office Dillian Whyte is enjoying life in his home from home as he steps up preparations for his heavyweight fight against Joseph Parker on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Training for a big fight can be tough, especially when you are based away from your home and loved ones.

But Dillian Whyte, who faces Joseph Parker in a heavyweight clash at the O2 in London on July 28 - live on Sky Sports Box Office - has managed to find a home-from-home when he is at his training camp in Leicestershire.

Whyte, from Brixton in south London, stays with the Higginsons in their pub and has become part of the family.

"I have a home in London and a home here, so I am never really away from home. The respect we have for each other is so great," he told Sky Sports News.

"They're funny and I'm funny. Everything I do for my family, I do for them. They are a proper family."

