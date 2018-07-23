Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte still learning as he prepares to face Joseph Parker

Dillian Whyte is expecting a tough fight against Joseph Parker on Saturday night and admits he is still learning his trade.

Whyte takes on Parker at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, looking to add another scalp to his tally after his defeat of Lucas Browne in March left him with 23 victories in the professional ranks.

The 30-year-old may be four years older than Parker, but he concedes he still has a lot to learn in the fight game.

"I feel good and I'm just trying to be a little bit better every time," he told Sky Sports News. "I'm trying to be a bit faster, a bit stronger, a little bit more intelligent and more experienced.

"I haven't had a long professional career or a long amateur career, so I am still learning and picking up bits and pieces every day.

"He's a young guy but he's got about three times the experience I've got, so it's tough."

I think it will be a good fight because it feels he's got something to prove. He feels he's faster than me and is a better boxer than me, so hopefully he will come and fight me. Dillian Whyte

Part of the learning experience is accepting that not every bout can end in a headline-grabbing knockout and Whyte is confident he can come out on top on Saturday, regardless of what boxing style Parker adopts on the night.

"He's got speed and good boxing skills but I know what I am capable of and how hard I train," added Whyte. "Whatever he brings, it is up to me to break it down and do what I've got to do.

"I want to knock people out but as I get older, I realise it's all about getting the W [win]. Some guys won't come and engage enough for you to knock them out.

"He might want to come and box but if it's a points victory, it's a points victory. I am prepared to go to war for 12 rounds or two rounds. I'm ready for whatever he wants to come with.

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker go toe to toe in London on Saturday

"I think it will be a good fight because it feels he's got something to prove. It feels he's faster than me and is a better boxer than me, so hopefully he will come and fight me and not be negative and start running around the ring.

"He might believe that's his key to victory, so let's see what happens."

Tale of the Tape - Dillian Whyte v Joseph Parker

