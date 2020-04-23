Paris 2020 European Championships cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Britain's men won gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2018 European Athletics Championships

This summer’s European Athletics Championships in Paris have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, European Athletics has announced.

The event was due to take place at the Charlety Stadium in Paris between August 25-30.

While the Olympic Games in Tokyo and World Championships in Oregon have both been postponed until next year, the local organising committee (LOC) and French athletics federation (FFA) have decided against following suit.

European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said: "It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the Paris 2020 European Athletics Championships."

Wimbledon is among this year's major sports events that have been cancelled

A number of major sporting events, including Wimbledon and The Open, will not be held this year because of the crisis and the rescheduling of the Olympics and World Championships left precious little room in the calendar.

An extraordinary LOC executive committee meeting following an earlier assembly between the relevant French authorities led to the decision being taken.

Karamarinov added: "We had hoped in these troubled times to offer European athletes a major event to aim for at the end of this summer.

"Unfortunately, today we were informed by the LOC and French athletics federation that, after discussions with the relevant French national and local public health and safety authorities, they were no longer able to proceed with delivering the championships this August and were forced to cancel the event.

"Whilst we regret announcing the cancellation of our European Athletics Championships, it is worth reiterating that in these unprecedented times the health and safety of all athletics' stakeholders including athletes, fans, officials, partners and everyone connected with the sport is paramount.

"We will always do what is best for the members of our athletics family and the wider public."

Dina Asher-Smith broke her own British 100m record at the 2018 Diamond League meeting in Oslo

Oslo to stage 'Impossible Games' on June 11

Meanwhile, the Diamond League has announced plans to stage an exhibition event in Oslo in June.

The 'Impossible Games' will be a behind-closed-doors meet on June 11, in line with the Norwegian government's coronavirus restrictions.

It will be a televised one-hour showpiece and is set to include a world-record attempt from Norway's 400m hurdles double world champion Karsten Warholm. There will also be a "long-distance pole vault battle" between world-record holder Mondo Duplantis and multiple Diamond League champion Renaud Lavillenie.

Oslo meeting director and Bislett Alliance CEO Steinar Hoen said: "We have had a very positive dialogue with both the municipality of Oslo and the infection prevention superior in Oslo, and have confirmed a concept that is well within the government's infection control requirements."

The Diamond League has confirmed meetings in Qatar, China, Sweden, Italy, Morocco, France and the US have now been called off. The next scheduled meeting after Oslo is due to be in London on July 4.