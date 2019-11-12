Great Britain's Sophie Hahn breaks own world record to win World Para-Athletics gold

Great Britain's Sophie Hahn claimed a fourth straight World Para-Athletics title in Dubai

Great Britain's Sophie Hahn claimed a fourth straight World Para-Athletics title and beat her own world record to take T38 100m gold in Dubai.

The Commonwealth Games, European and 2016 Paralympics champion again proved too strong for the field as she raced clear to win in 12.38 seconds.

Hungary's Luca Ekler secured the silver medal, finishing in 12.89secs, with Australian Rhiannon Clarke (12.94s) taking bronze ahead of Britain's Olivia Breen, while Ali Smith was sixth.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rich Chiassaro won bronze for Great Britain in the T54 400m, as did 2018 European champion Vanessa Wallace in the F34 shot put, her first World Championship medal.

Ireland's Niamh McCarthy took bronze in the women's F41 discus.