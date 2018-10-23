Stephen Curry and Devin Booker enjoy big scoring nights as Golden State Warriors beat Phoenix Suns

1:47 A look at the best plays from Stephen Curry and Devin Booker from Suns @ Warriors A look at the best plays from Stephen Curry and Devin Booker from Suns @ Warriors

Stephen Curry and Devin Booker enjoyed big scoring nights as the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 123-103.

Two-time league MVP Curry poured in 29 points on 11-from-18 shooting as the Warriors coasted to victory.

That figure could have been even higher had Warriors coach Steve Kerr not given Curry the fourth quarter off with the game comfortably in hand.

Curry's best moment came in the third quarter when he crossed up Suns' guard Isaiah Canaan, Euro-stepped his way around center Tyson Chandler and dished the ball to team-mate Draymond Green before dashing to the corner to collect a return pass and drain a three-pointer.

Not to be outdone, young Suns star Devin Booker had 28 points of his own on 11-of-21 shooting, including some trademark drives to the hoop and a delicious pull-up three-ball.

Monday night's scores New York Knicks 113-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Charlotte Hornets 106-127 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 91-101 Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic 93-90 Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls 109-115 Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies 92-84 Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards 125-124 Portland Trail Blazers (OT)

Phoenix Suns 103-123 Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs 143-142 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

