WNBA draft: UConn star Paige Bueckers chosen with No 1 overall pick by Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers became the latest UConn player to be selected first overall in the WNBA draft as the Dallas Wings announced the 23-year-old guard in New York City.

"Just an overwhelming sense of gratitude," Bueckers said on ESPN. "It's super surreal just being here with other draft invites. ... To be here right now, I'm just extremely blessed."

Bueckers is the sixth UConn player to be selected first in the WNBA draft. She joins a legendary list of Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2004), Tina Charles (2010), Maya Moore (2011) and Breanna Stewart (2016).

Bueckers capped off her college career by leading UConn to the 2025 national title. She was a three-time All-American, the national player of the year in 2021 and one of the most popular players in women's basketball.

Bueckers is a stellar three-point shooter who made 42.3 per cent (236 of 558) of her attempts in her four seasons with the Huskies. She had career averages of 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 assists.

"Everybody has invested a lot of me and part of me wanted to give back to them and show I can be better and how all their hard work helped me get to this stage," Bueckers said. "I didn't do it alone, it took a village."

The Seattle Storm had the second choice and selected 6ft 6in Dominique Malonga from France.

The 20-year-old helped France win the 2024 Olympic silver medal in Paris and has been playing professionally in France.

"I will work very hard to fit into this league," said Malonga, who was born in Cameroon. "I know it will be tough, I know it will be hard but I'm ready to work."

The Washington Mystics had three of the next four selections and chose Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, Southern California forward Kiki Iriafen and Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore.

Citron, who stands 6ft 1in, averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season. The No 3 overall pick also is a standout defender.

"I'm going to work hard and keep trying to get better," Cintron said. "I have amazing women to learn from in this league. I'm going to continue to play both sides of the ball and be myself."

The 6ft 3in Iriafen went fourth overall. She was a third-team All-American this season while averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds.

"I've just been resilient,' an emotional Iriafen said. "There has been a lot [of ups and downs] in my last season and I just trusted the process."

2025 WNBA Draft results

FIRST ROUND

1. Wings - G Paige Bueckers, UConn

2. Storm - C Dominique Malonga, France

3. Mystics - G Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

4. Mystics - F Kiki Iriafen, USC

5. Valkyries - G Juste Jocyte, Lithuania

6. Mystics - G Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

7. Sun - F Aneesah Morrow, LSU

8. Sun - F Saniya Rivers, NC State

9. Sparks - G Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama

10. Sky - F Ajsa Sivka, Slovenia

11. Sky - G Hailey Van Lith, TCU

12. Wings - G Aziaha James, NC State

SECOND ROUND

13. Aces - G Aaliyah Nye, Alabama

14. Wings - G/F Madison Scott, Ole Miss

15. Lynx - F Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, Russia

16. Sky - F Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame

17. Valkyries - G Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

18. Dream - G Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

19. Fever - F Makayla Timpson, Florida State

20. Fever - G Bree Hall, South Carolina

21. Sparks - F Sania Feagin, South Carolina

22. Sky - G Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M

23. Mystics - G Lucy Olsen, Iowa

24. Lynx - F Dalayah Daniels, Washington

25. Sun - C-F Rayah Marshall, Southern California

THIRD ROUND

26. Storm - G Serena Sundell, Kansas State

27. Sparks - G JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

28. Sparks - F Liatu King, Notre Dame

29. Storm - G Madison Conner, TCU

30. Valkyries - G Kaitlyn Chen, UConn

31. Wings - C Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

32. Mystics - G Zaay Green, Alabama

33. Fever - F Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

34. Storm - G Jordan Hobbs, Michigan

35. Aces - G Harmoni Turner, Harvard

36. Dream - F Taylor Thierry, Ohio State

37. Lynx - F Aubrey Griffin, UConn

38. Liberty - F Adja Kane, France