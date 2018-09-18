Joshua vs Povetkin: A starring undercard with Luke Campbell, Lawrence Okolie and David Price

Luke Campbell rematches Yvan Mendy at Wembley Stadium as part of a starring undercard

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Alexander Povetkin heads a packed line-up with some of Britain's biggest names in action.

Luke Campbell vs Yvan Mendy

Luke Campbell can exact revenge on Yvan Mendy this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and push himself to within touching distance of a world title shot in the process.

The pair meet in a final eliminator for the WBC lightweight strap almost three years on from Mendy's gritty points win over the then-unbeaten Hull southpaw. Campbell, now under the tutelage of Shane McGuigan, is adamant that he is much improved since that harrowing night, but can 'The Lion' dish out another devastating serving?

Cool Hand Luke Live on

Matty Askin vs Lawrence Okolie

Lawrence Okolie is looking to continue his meteoric rise and claim the British cruiserweight title in just his 10th professional fight, but is it a step too far for the Rio 2016 Olympian who has fought beyond six rounds just once in his fledgling career?

'The Sauce' has dominated Isaac Chamberlain and Luke Watkins in his two previous outings but now he takes on British champion Matty Askin, a seasoned pro on an impressive and ruthless streak himself. 'The Assassin', who makes the second defence of his coveted belt, will no doubt have his hands full against the Hackney heavy-hitter.

Sergey Kuzmin vs David Price

David Price is back and once again he has an icy Russian challenge on his hands, this time in the shape of the unbeaten Sergey Kuzmin, a former amateur standout.

After a punishing defeat to Alexander Povetkin, the man taking on Anthony Joshua in the main event, Price is once against looking to bounce back into the heavyweight ranks. Both fighters have the tools to finish things in an instant - so, don't blink in this one!

Watch Campbell vs Mendy, Askin vs Okolie and Kuzmin vs Price on the Joshua vs Povetkin undercard, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.