Usyk vs Bellew: Ricky Burns must beat Scott Cardle if he wants a rematch with Anthony Crolla

Anthony Crolla and Ricky Burns are both on the card

Ricky Burns hopes a win over Scott Cardle at the Manchester Arena could set up a rematch with local fans' favourite Anthony Crolla.

Burns takes on Cardle on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew's undisputed cruiserweight clash on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The three-weight world champion admits losing to Cardle will deny him the chance to get back in the title mix, with a rematch with Crolla - who is on the same bill this weekend - part of his plan.

"There are some big fights to be made in the lightweight division and a win here in front of such a large pay-per-view audience will put me further in the frame for next year," said Burns.

"The Manchester crowd last time out was fantastic and obviously Anthony Crolla is fighting on the bill, I'd still love that rematch down the line but first and foremost Scotty has my full attention.

"On reflection it's been a tough year but that's boxing, sometimes you don't get the breaks and it's a bit of a waiting game. I'm not oblivious to the fact I'm coming to the back end of my career, but there's still life in me yet. Just ask the lads who I train with day in, day out.

"When you weigh it up, it's a must-win fight for the both of us. If I am to get a big fight early next year I can't afford to slip up here and for Scotty this is an avenue to get back into title contention."

Burns lost their first fight, at the Manchester Arena just over a year ago, a unanimous points loss on the back of a similar outcome against Julius Indongo, that saw him lose his status as a current three-weight world champion.

Crolla, another former world holder, is looking for one final crack and is taking on aggressive Indonesian Daud Yordan, in a final eliminator for the WBA lightweight title, currently owned by Usyk's close friend Vasyl Lomachenko.

Tale of the Tape - Anthony Crolla vs Daud Yordan

