Katie Taylor and Rose Volante make weight for unification clash

Katie Taylor and Rose Volante both made weight for their lightweight unification showdown in Philadelphia on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor, who is due to put her WBA and IBF titles on the line against WBO champion Volante, tipped the scales at 133.9lbs, while her Brazilian opponent was slightly lighter at 133.2lbs.

"I feel great, I'm really happy to get the weigh-in over and done with like every fighter here. All the hard work is done and I'm ready for tomorrow night. ," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"I never really take much from the face-off, we all look the part. There are three world titles on the line tomorrow, I'm sure she has come in here ready as well and I am too. It's going to be a great fight".

Taylor admitted she would love to secure a stoppage victory but is ready to go the distance against her fellow undefeated opponent Volante.

"That will be fantastic if I could stop her but I'm ready for a tough 10-round fight, it's going to be the hardest fight of my career so far. I am prepared for this bout but I just want to perform great tomorrow evening. I hope I make it a happy Paddy's Day for everyone."

Tevin Farmer and Jono Carroll go face-to-face during the weigh-in

Jono Carroll and home favourite Tevin Farmer were both inside the 130lbs super featherweight limit with the Irish challenger weighing 129.2lbs and the IBF champion 129.7lbs.

Carroll and Farmer, who clashed during the press conferences, had to be restrained during the face-off with both men shouting at each other with their noses touching.

Luke Campbell tackles Adrian Young on the undercard in Philadelphia

Luke Campbell weighed 137.8lbs for his 10-rounder with Adrian Yung, who at 138.1lbs, was a shade over the catchweight limit of 138.