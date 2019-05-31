Amir Khan will face Indian fighter Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia on July 12

Amir Khan will face Indian fighter Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia on July 12.

Khan lost to WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in April through a stoppage loss, after trainer Virgil Hunter called a halt to the one-sided fight after the Brit suffered a low blow.

Goyat has a record of 11 wins, three losses and two draws having been a professional since 2011 and is the current WBC Asian champion.

Goyat was described in the official press release for the fight as a "national boxing hero" and has fought in China, Thailand, South Korea, Mexico and Canada.

The announcement puts the idea of a showdown with Khan and Kell Brook into doubt again with the Sheffield fighter still considering options in England and America on his next fight.

"This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me," said Khan.

"It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together.

"I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving me this opportunity and I'm a firm believer in sport being a great healer."

Goyat lost two and drew two of his first four professional fights but has since won 11 from 12.

"This opportunity is as big as it gets for me," said Goyat.

"Everything that I have achieved to date wouldn't matter when I enter the ring on July 12 taking on a seasoned, established superstar in Amir Khan.

"I will be carrying the hopes of 1.2 billion on my shoulders who will expect me to bring the title by causing an upset."