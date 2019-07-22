Lomachenko vs Campbell: London 2012 gold medalists meet ahead of August showdown

3:23 Luke Campbell is relishing the prospect of facing Vasiliy Lomachenko. Luke Campbell is relishing the prospect of facing Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Luke Campbell believes it is the perfect time in his career to take on Vasiliy Lomachenko and has vowed to rise to the occasion when he faces the three-weight great.

Campbell challenges the pound-for-pound star for the WBA and WBO lightweight titles, while the vacant WBC belt will also be on the line when they clash at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Lomachenko vs Campbell will headline a bumper card at The O2

"I think I'm going from strength to strength and this is the perfect time for me. Both of us are in our prime and this for me is perfect timing," said Campbell during a press conference on Monday.

"'I've never shied away from a challenge. This is a big challenge but these are the type of challenges I train for every day.

"I believe it's the two best lightweights in the division that are facing each other. I think this fight brings everything to the table, boxing IQ, power, speed, agility.

"I think this fight has everything to make it one of the best fights going and one of the most exciting fights as well. Come August 31 I believe you are going to see one hell of a fight.

"I'm a competitor and I want to compete at the highest level and this is just one of the moments where you either make it or break it but I believe in myself and with challenges like this I rise to the occasion."

Lomachenko and Campbell sized each other up ahead of their August 31 clash

Campbell is two inches taller and has a five-and-a-half inch longer reach than his fellow southpaw, advantages which the undefeated Ukrainian concedes could present problems.

"Maybe because he is tall, he has big reach and he is a smart boxer and he has a high boxing IQ because he has a very big amateur experience, maybe for me it will be a big challenge," said Lomachenko.

Lomachenko retained his world lightweight titles against Anthony Crolla in April

Lomachenko, who destroyed Anthony Crolla in four rounds last time out, will fight for the first time in the UK since he won gold at London 2012 when he takes on his fellow Olympic champion and WBC No 1.

"I'm happy to be in London again, I don't want to talk much, see you on August 31."