Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II: Watch a live stream of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr rematch announcement

Watch the live stream of Ruiz Jr vs Joshua press conference Watch the live stream of Ruiz Jr vs Joshua press conference

Watch a live stream as the Saudi Arabia rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr is formally announced.

Ruiz Jr battles Joshua for a second time on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with three world heavyweight titles at stake in Diriyah.

Watch the formal announcement of Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, Sky Sports Boxing Facebook and Sky Sports Boxing Twitter.

Promoter Eddie Hearn will chair a press conference from 2.30pm in London to reveal details of 'The Clash on the Dunes'.

Joshua will attempt to regain his world belts at the end of the year by avenging his shock stoppage defeat to Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York in June.