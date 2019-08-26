Lomachenko vs Campbell: James Tennyson and Atif Shafiq on O2 bill

James 'The Assassin' Tennyson has secured 20 of his 24 wins by knockout

James Tennyson and Atif Shafiq will meet for the vacant WBA international lightweight title at The O2 this weekend.

The pair have been added to the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko's WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight showdown with fellow Olympic champion Luke Campbell, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Tennyson (24-3-0, KOs 20) will return to the ring after thrilling home fans in Belfast with a two-round knockout of Brayan Mairena in May.

'The Assassin' has secured back-to-back stoppage wins since moving up from super-featherweight after being stopped by IBF champion Tevin Farmer last October.

Atif 'Unique' Shafiq in action against Arturo Lopez in his last fight in May

Shafiq (21-2-0, KOs 5) secured a points victory over Arturo Lopez last time out when he appeared on the undercard to Leigh Wood's Commonwealth featherweight title defence against Ryan Doyle in Nottingham in May.

The 25-year-old from Rotherham came through the ranks with the Ingle gym and teamed up with Dave Coldwell's management stable in January.

Watch James Tennyson and Atif Shafiq on the Lomachenko vs Campbell bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm.