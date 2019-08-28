Lomachenko vs Campbell: Richard Commey keen on facing winner

IBF champion Richard Commey has won 26 of his 29 fights by knockout

One eager spectator with his focus fully fixed on Vasiliy Lomachenko's imminent world-title defence against Britain's Luke Campbell is Richard Commey.

The well-travelled Ghanaian has long possessed world-title aspirations after spending portions of his career back home, followed by spells in Britain, Denmark and now America. He finally realised his dream back in February when he became IBF world champion with a destructive win over Russia's Isa Chaniev.

With global honours strapped firmly around his waist, Commey is ready to aim higher. He is first expected to defend his belt against Teofimo Lopez but is looking towards the winner of Saturday's lightweight battle.

"It's a very interesting fight if I'm being honest," revealed Commey, talking exclusively to Sky Sports from his homeland.

"They are both Olympic champions who have a very high amateur pedigree, add to the fact that they are both southpaws it makes this match up very intriguing for me.

Luke Campbell during a pad session with trainer Shane McGuigan

"I am edging towards Lomachenko simply because of a line through [Jorge] Linares whom both have fought which gives Loma the slight edge but in saying that, Shane McGuigan is a very astute trainer and I respect him a lot as a coach and he is more than capable of coming up with a game plan to surprise everyone."

With the bulk of British fans excited at witnessing Lomachenko in the flesh for the first time as a professional, Commey is using the contest to measure up a potential future foe.

There's an obvious consensus throughout the boxing community that the magical Ukrainian is the sport's finest fighter. Despite this wide agreement regarding Lomachenko's position, Commey is not as convinced as others within boxing.

"I don't believe he's the best fighter in boxing by a long way. He has a tremendous amateur background, but this is professional boxing, they are two different sports. Personally, I think Canelo, Crawford, Spence and Wilder are above.

"There is a lot to be said about being the A side all of the time you have a distinct advantage when the promoter, TV network, journalist and everyone else sings your praises.

"Crawford went and took the belt off Ricky Burns in his own back yard and Spence done the same to Kell Brook, Canelo was the B side against Mayweather and Wilder was prepared to go the Russia to defend his title."

Although holding a keen interest in Lomachenko v Campbell, the immediate in-ring priority for Commey is Top Rank's Teofimo Lopez.

Teofimo Lopez has won all 14 fights since turning pro in 2016

The Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican has created something of a buzz for himself with a series of impressive displays on his rise through the rankings and now in a realistic position to challenge for a world title, Commey is well aware of the loitering youngster.

"There's no doubt at all that I like him as a fighter. He's aggressive, fan friendly and has a good style, but he is only young. The powers that be in charge of his career have to be careful when hyping up these fighters before they have had the necessary experience because overexposure can be dangerous to a young boxer.

"Boxing is a tough sport and the paymasters should respect the fact that fighters need to grow into the sport because no matter how good they think they are it's always a process and there is no substitute for experience."

On his legacy in boxing, Commey added, "I want to be a multiple-weight world champion and not just for myself but for Ghana and Africa. We are often seen and portrayed as the whipping boys of boxing, happy to get any kind of purse and being told that we should be happy just getting an opportunity to fight outside off the continent.

"I have heard promoters say that we bring nothing to the table, well I want to change that mindset, I want all African fighters to be able to compete on a level playing field and been given equal opportunity by promoters around the world.

"It's a hard task but along with my co-managers Michael Amoo-Bediako and Keith Connolly and my trainer Andre Rozier we will change that mindset."

