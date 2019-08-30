Lomachenko vs Campbell: London 2012 champions weigh in ahead of lightweight showdown

Lomachenko and Campbell face off

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell had an intense face off after weighing in for this weekend's eagerly-awaited lightweight title clash .

Lomachenko defends his WBA 'super' and WBO lightweight titles while the vacant WBC belt will also be up for grabs at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Three-weight world champion Lomachenko weighed 9st 8lbs 8oz - 8oz inside the 9st 9lbs lightweight limit - with fellow Olympic champion Campbell 4oz lighter at 9st 8lbs 4oz.

The pair stared into each other's eyes without flinching with Campbell's two-inch height advantage obviously apparent.

"I'm feeling great, thank-you. I cannot wait to get in the ring," said Lomachenko afterwards. "My game-plan? win this fight.

Hughie Fury faces experienced Russian Alexander Povetkin

Hughie Fury put on 5lbs for his heavyweight showdown with former Olympic and world champion Alexander Povetkin.

Fury, who stopped Samuel Peter in his last fight in July, weighed 16st, with Povetkin 16st 2lbs, 6lbs heavier than his last fight against Anthony Joshua last September.

Charlie Edwards had no problem making the 8st flyweight limit ahead of the second defence of his WBC title.

The Croydon fighter came in at 7st 13lbs 8oz, while mandatory Mexican challenger was slightly lighter at 7st 12lbs.

Joshua Buatsi tipped the scales at 12st 6lbs 8oz ahead of his WBA international light-heavyweight title defence against Ryan Ford with the Canadian 12st 6lbs.

"I'll be present in every round. Whatever he brings I will match, and be superior to," vowed undefeated Buatsi.

Joe Cordina was 9st 8lbs ahead of his British and Commonwealth lightweight defence against Gavin Gwynne with his fellow Welshman taller but 8oz lighter.

