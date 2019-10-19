Davies Jr vs Ritson: Live stream of Kieron Conway's clash with Konrad Stempkowski

Kieron Conway returns to action on the Robbie Davies Jr-Lewis Ritson bill - and you can watch his super-welterweight fight with Konrad Stempkowski on a live stream!

The 23-year-old prospect battled to a draw with British champion Ted Cheeseman in his last fight and will be targeting his 13th professional victory at the Newcastle Arena.

Conway's clash with Stempkowski

Kieron Conway is working towards another title fight

Cheeseman also features on the undercard as he defends his Lonsdale belt against Scott Fitzgerald, with live coverage starting from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.

In the main event, Liverpool's Davies Jr can settle his rivalry with Ritson and the winner will take a step closer to a world title fight.

Watch Robbie Davies Jr against Lewis Ritson and Ted Cheeseman versus Scott Fitzgerald in Newcastle on Saturday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.