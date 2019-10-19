Davies Jr vs Ritson: Lewis Ritson defeats Robbie Davies Jr on points after thrilling fight in Newcastle

Lewis Ritson claimed unanimous decision win over Robbie Davies Jr

Lewis Ritson stayed in line for a WBA title shot after defeating Robbie Davies Jr on points in an enthralling fight in Newcastle.

The hometown favourite produced a career-best performance against Davies Jr to pull ahead in the closing rounds as Ritson received a unanimous decision with scores of 117-112 116-112 116-112 in a WBA title eliminator.

In a frenetic opening three minutes, Ritson unloaded hurtful hooks to stun Davies Jr, who tried to hit back with power punches of his own before the bell.

Both fighters traded big punches from the opening round

Davies Jr imposed his strength in the second, ramming in body shots as he forced Ritson into reverse, but the local hero fired in hooks from close quarters in the third.

Ignoring a damaged nose, Davies Jr resumed the brutal early exchanges in the fourth, and Ritson was quick to answer with his own flurry of punches in the fifth.

The relentless pace eased a little in the sixth, allowing Ritson to pump out his ramrod jab, and 'Sandman' sent out more accurate left hands throughout the seventh.

Davies Jr tried to stage a determined fightback

But Davies Jr replied with right hands in the eighth and bullied a weary-looking Ritson to the ropes in the ninth.

A flurry from Ritson drew roars from the crowd during a cagey 10th and he raised his arm triumphantly following another crunching combination in the 11th.

In a thrilling final round, Ritson and Davies Jr traded recklessly by the ropes to end a breathless encounter.