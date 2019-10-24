Prograis vs Taylor: Derek Chisora and David Price set for first face-off - watch a live stream of the press conference

Watch the live stream here Watch the live stream here

Derek Chisora and David Price will trade verbals then go face to face at a press conference - watch a live stream here.

Buy WBSS final & Chisora-Price now!

WBSS final & Chisora-Price booking info

WBSS final & Chisora-Price: Book online

WBSS final & Chisora-Price: Non Sky subscriber

The heavyweight rivals have the opportunity to signal their intention for Saturday's fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Will we see more press conference shenanigans from Chisora?

The packed undercard will also be in attendance - Lee Selby vs Ricky Burns, Lawrence Okolie vs Yves Ngabu and Conor Benn vs Steve Jamoye.