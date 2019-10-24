Prograis vs Taylor: Derek Chisora and David Price set for first face-off - watch a live stream of the press conference
Last Updated: 24/10/19 2:21pm
Derek Chisora and David Price will trade verbals then go face to face at a press conference - watch a live stream here.
The heavyweight rivals have the opportunity to signal their intention for Saturday's fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Will we see more press conference shenanigans from Chisora?
The packed undercard will also be in attendance - Lee Selby vs Ricky Burns, Lawrence Okolie vs Yves Ngabu and Conor Benn vs Steve Jamoye.