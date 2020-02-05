Tyson Fury should maul Deontay Wilder, says Peter Fury

0:37 Peter Fury says Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch is a '50-50 fight' Peter Fury says Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch is a '50-50 fight'

Deontay Wilder can 'easily be out-boxed', but Tyson Fury must be more aggressive and 'maul' the American WBC champion, says former trainer Peter Fury.

Britain's former world heavyweight champion will attempt to take the WBC belt from Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch on February 22 after they battled to a draw in December 2018.

Peter Fury parted company with Tyson following the world title win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, with the 31-year-old linking up with Ben Davison and then switching to American coach Sugarhill Steward for his second fight against Wilder.

Asked about upcoming rematch, Fury told Sky Sports News: "It can go either way. Definitely you can't underestimate Wilder's power. He has got that one-punch knockout ability, so that's clear.

"If he does it educated, we know Wilder can very easily be out-boxed. He does rely on that power. He pins his feet to the floor and that's the way he goes about it.

"I think he's got to take the fight to him, maul him around a bit. Take him out of his comfort zone."

Fury dramatically climbed off the canvas in the final round at the T-Mobile Arena, but Wilder's two knockdowns in the fight rescued a draw on the scorecards.

And his uncle admitted it was difficult to pick a clear winner following their dramatic original encounter.

"I don't do predictions. I think it's a 50-50 fight," said Peter Fury.

