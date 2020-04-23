Floyd Mayweather's secret to success was ability to adapt, says welterweight prospect Dan Morley

Floyd Mayweather claimed world titles in a variety of weight divisions

Dan Morley has taken inspiration from Floyd Mayweather as he attempts to remain mentally and physically prepared for an eventual return to the ring.

The harsh nature of boxing has long drawn parallels to the struggles we are destined to be confronted with in our lifetime. The uncertainties we face in our everyday lives are highlighted in a sport where career paths, health and livelihood can be derailed within a split second.

Boxers step through comfort zones, facing challenges our instincts drive us to avoid. The safety net we are programmed to pull towards is abandoned every time fighters step through the ropes; it's when you are most vulnerable that your true character will prevail.

It's these complexities that provide a sport with the simplest concept, a deep emotional core that attracts millions around the globe. The vulnerabilities and insecurities that fighters possess are characteristics everyone relates to, but the determination, courage and resiliency to overcome fear and find success in a sport plagued with danger is what millions draw inspiration from.

Floyd Mayweather, based his success on his ability to adapt to whoever stood before him, forging a mind-set that anything can be overcome if we abandon our comfort zone and embrace change Dan Morley

Perhaps the most important trait of all is adaptability. Great fighters through history were able to adapt to any challenge presented to them. Floyd Mayweather, based his success on his ability to adapt to whoever stood before him, forging a mind-set that anything can be overcome if we abandon our comfort zone and embrace change.

In a world that is constantly evolving for better and worse, the ability to adapt your life to your ever evolving environment is essential for stability and success, and that has never been as apparent as it is now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread rapidly.

The UK enters another week in lockdown; COVID-19's repercussions are having a crippling effect on entire nations; spreading fear, panic and impacting our lives over the short-term future. Everyone has been affected by this global crisis in different ways, many of us have never been involved in a pandemic and we've suddenly been required to drastically alter our lifestyle. This will undoubtedly have knock on effects to people's wellbeing and mental health, but our response and ability to adapt to the situation will be vital in getting through as smoothly as possible.

I have been able to take both positives and negatives from my experiences. With my next fight scheduled on April 11, lockdown struck as I entered the final weeks of training; a gruelling regime intensifying, tickets sales gathering momentum and the attention to weight cutting increasing.

2:23 Former boxer Johnny Nelson brings you some lockdown fitness advice with a little help from his dog Geoffrey! Former boxer Johnny Nelson brings you some lockdown fitness advice with a little help from his dog Geoffrey!

Within a week my routine transformed from relentless training and preparation, to complete lockdown, unable to leave the house while facing the uncertain possibility of 8-10 months of inactivity. My instinctive response was disappointment, knowing my biggest opportunity which would launch me toward title contention and televised fights had been delayed, losing the sharpness I have built over months of training and the financial implications that will occur over future months. I also felt relieved; the destined cancellation of the show had been confirmed, preventing the prospect of preparing for a fight whilst the world entered chaos and uncertainty.

With the anxiety and stress of fight preparations detached, it had been a good time to reflect on my journey so far and the exciting path that lay ahead. Amid the fast-paced life of training, ticket selling and working to supply an income, most prospects will never stop as they climb the rankings.

Opportunities present themselves at unpredictable times; you must always be ready to take them. Having the time to slow down and process the past is constructive and beneficial. Rest and flexibility have also affected me positively throughout lockdown. When prepping for a fight, eight to 10 week routines are scheduled and repeated multiple times a year, becoming repetitive, dull and compiling strain on your body. Lockdown has supplied me with the flexibility to push my body and mind with different training methods, providing new ways of improvement without the fear of injury disrupting routine, revitalising my energy levels for the inevitable return of the boxing schedule.

It's impossible, however, to ignore the opportunities over the course of the next few months, which will now fall through. Too much time can be a burden, with little incentive to maintain a disciplined lifestyle and endless free time, bad habits and a lack of schedule may disrupt fighters careers, providing an uphill battle upon boxing's return. The lack of knowledge and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 leaves the short term future of large crowds in a shroud of doubt.

The general public will be craving live sports, with its current absence leaving a void in many peoples personal lives. On that note the response will be positive and the prospect of packed arenas and high turnouts for small-hall shows may hit an all-time high. But with social distancing laws potentially extending beyond lockdown, it remains to be seen whether the fighters who rely on ticket sales to remain financially stable will receive opportunities any time soon.

Morley is targeting his seventh victory in the professional ranks

Ultimately, all we can do in current times is adapt to the situation that we all find ourselves in by using the time to positively embrace the slower pace of life and improve on things we never have the flexibility to in the hectic pace of everyday life.

Eventually Covid-19 will pass and life will move on but for now, focus on the positivity and unity flowing through our society, commend those putting their lives at risk to protect us and make the most of the unusual opportunities that are preventing themselves during these unusual times, as they may provide lessons that improve us in the future.

Dan Morley is running 100k to raise money for The NHS and a children's cancer charity, Momentum.

Click here to donate to The NHS and Momentum.