Eggington vs Cheeseman: Live stream of weigh-in from Fight Camp

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman, and warring heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Simon Vallily, will have a final face-off at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here at 1pm.

Eggington and Cheeseman's IBF international super-welterweight title fight is live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 7pm.

Dalton Smith vs Nathan Bennett, Jordan Gill vs Reece Bellotti, Wardley vs Vallily and James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne make up Saturday's line-up at the behind-closed-doors venue constructed in the Matchroom HQ garden.

0:59 Fabio Wardley's fake moustache certainly got Simon Vallily fired up at the Fight Camp press conference. Fabio Wardley's fake moustache certainly got Simon Vallily fired up at the Fight Camp press conference.

Wardley and Vallily's rivalry heated up the press conference on Thursday. Wardley said: "This is the real test to get rid of doubts about me. Maybe I'm not everything that I'm made out to be? I'll prove that I am."

Vallily hit back: "People are blowing smoke up him. He might be the best thing since sliced bread. But this is my time.

"I'll stand and trade all day if he wants. But where has he got it from that I have to turn it into a dog-fight?

"I can spot talent and he does have some. He's fast, athletic, twitchy in the first couple of rounds. I might be wrong but I can't see anything special."