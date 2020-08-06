Harper vs Jonas: Live stream of weigh-in before historic world title fight
First-ever all-British women's world title bout at Fight Camp on Friday night, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 06/08/20 1:37pm
Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas must make weight then will face-off for the final time before their world title fight - watch a live stream of the weigh-in here from 1pm.
This live stream has now ended.
Harper's WBC super-featherweight title is at stake on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, from Fight Camp.
Live Fight Night
August 7, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
Jonas' ability to perform at the 130lbs limit has been questioned by Harper's trainer Stefy Bull, who said: "It's alright making weight - you've got to fight at it.
"Can Jonas make the weight? Yes. Can she fight at it? She's shown that she can't. She struggled, last time."
Passing the time in #FightCamp ⚽️— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 6, 2020
The transfer window is open, but nobodies considering any bids for @JoeG... 😂@TashaJonas on the other hand 👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/DtYGMW94nt
Chris Billam-Smith and Nathan Thorley must make the cruiserweight limit before their Commonwealth title fight.
Anthony Fowler and Adam Harper will also meet, Aqib Fiaz and Kane Baker square-off, and Hopey Price will go head to head with Jonny Phillips.
Watch the all-British world super-featherweight title fight between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Friday.