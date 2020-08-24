Josh Taylor to defend WBA and IBF super-lightweight titles against Apinun Khongsong on September 26

Josh Taylor defends his world titles next month

Josh Taylor's WBA and IBF super-lightweight title defence against Apinun Khongsong has been rescheduled for September 26.

The Scotsman had been set to face his Thai opponent in Glasgow in May, but his promotional team Top Rank now plan to stage the fight in America.

Taylor is relishing the opportunity to resume his career after being out of the ring since his winning his unification clash with Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final.

Taylor defeated Regis Prograis on points in the World Boxing Super Series final

"I'm excited to be back in the ring after a long lay-off," said Taylor. "The coronavirus had put everything on hold for a few months, so it's been nice to be in the gym again and back to some normality.



"I didn't want a warm-up fight, so getting straight back in there against my mandatory challenger is great, as it's kept me fully focused. I want big fights in my career, so this is an important fight with my belts on the line.



"Training has been going well and I'm feeling fit and strong. I've watched a fair bit of my opponent and I've seen his strengths and weaknesses, and I'm very confident going into this fight. I can't wait."