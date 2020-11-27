Floyd Mayweather: Wanheng Menayothin suffers shock first defeat after breaking American star's 50-fight unbeaten record

Wanheng Menayothin's perfect professional record was shattered

Wanheng Menayothin's 54-fight winning streak was ended by a shock defeat, just a few years after he had broken Floyd Mayweather's unbeaten record.

The 35-year-old suffered a unanimous decision loss to Thai rival Panya Pradabsri in a WBC minimum title fight in his home country.

Menayothin, who had linked up with Golden Boy Promotions ahead of an expected US debut, staged a late rally but suffered his first defeat as the judges scored it 115-113, 115-113, 115-113 to Pradabsri.

Floyd Mayweather has racked up 50 straight wins

Golden Boy president Eric Gomez had told Sky Sports: "He was set to make his US debut in April, we were excited about that but obviously it didn't happen.

"When you have a fighter like him with a remarkable record, it is very exciting.

The 35-year-old had hinted at retirement this year

"A few years back we heard of him. He has an incredible record."

Earlier in the year, Menayothin had suggested he was set to retire after surpassing Mayweather's perfect 50-0 record in 2018, only to quickly reverse his decision.