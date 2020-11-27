Floyd Mayweather: Wanheng Menayothin suffers shock first defeat after breaking American star's 50-fight unbeaten record
Wanheng Menayothin's record of 54 straight wins is ended by a points loss in Thailand after he surpassed Floyd Mayweather's 50-fight unbeaten run
Last Updated: 27/11/20 9:41am
Wanheng Menayothin's 54-fight winning streak was ended by a shock defeat, just a few years after he had broken Floyd Mayweather's unbeaten record.
The 35-year-old suffered a unanimous decision loss to Thai rival Panya Pradabsri in a WBC minimum title fight in his home country.
Menayothin, who had linked up with Golden Boy Promotions ahead of an expected US debut, staged a late rally but suffered his first defeat as the judges scored it 115-113, 115-113, 115-113 to Pradabsri.
Golden Boy president Eric Gomez had told Sky Sports: "He was set to make his US debut in April, we were excited about that but obviously it didn't happen.
"When you have a fighter like him with a remarkable record, it is very exciting.
"A few years back we heard of him. He has an incredible record."
Earlier in the year, Menayothin had suggested he was set to retire after surpassing Mayweather's perfect 50-0 record in 2018, only to quickly reverse his decision.