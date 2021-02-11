Josh Warrington's final press conference with Mauricio Lara is streamed live ahead of Saturday's featherweight fight

Josh Warrington goes head to head with Mauricio Lara at the final press conference for their crucial featherweight fight - and you can watch on a free live stream.

The 'Leeds Warrior' faces Lara at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, and victory will keep Warrington on course for another world title fight this year.

Warrington wants to cement his status as the division's No 1 and vacated his IBF belt in an attempt to speed up talks for a fight against Can Xu, Gary Russell Jr and Emanuel Navarrete, a trio of top class world champions.

But the unbeaten 30-year-old must firstly overcome Lara, a battle-hardened Mexican, and Warrington wants to produce a ruthless victory.

Josh Warrington has vowed to overpower Mauricio Lara

"I'd love nothing more than to give the fans 12 rounds toe-to-toe but it's about me doing what I need to do to win," Warrington told Sky Sports.

"I believe that by sticking to the game-plan it could be an early night.

"I'm pretty confident that I'm hitting harder than ever. I feel strong.

"There is a reason that I'm No 1 in the world and I'll show why on Saturday."

