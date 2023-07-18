Joshua Buatsi signs for Dan Azeez clash | 'He will be vicious when we fight, and I embrace that'

Joshua Buatsi has signed for a clash with South London rival Dan Azeez.

It is a significant contest with local pride on the line and also the winner's plans for a world title shot depending on the outcome.

"It's a very, very important fight, there's a lot at stake and the winner will go on to fight for a world title," Buatsi told Sky Sports. "I'm No 1, he's No 2 in the WBA. One and two fight for the mandatory, it makes sense.

"What's at stake, at this point in our careers, we can put aside our friendship for 12 rounds or less, have a fight."

They know each other well, they know each other's strengths, weaknesses and how to exploit them.

Buatsi won't hesitate to go for a finish. "It's the only way I think," he said. "You guys are talking about the switch [in character] that you see, it's going to apply whenever.

"It's going to apply again, it's nothing different."

He has to take that approach because he knows Azeez will be vicious when they fight. "Of course, he is. And I embrace that. It'll be good, it'll bring the best out of me and it'll make it an entertaining fight," Buatsi said. "If people fight fire with fire, I'm always up for that.

"People know how Dan fights, people know how I fight so if you're looking at it you're going to think this is going to be a good fight, they're both going to bring it, both from south London.

"I improve every time," he added. "Every performance he has, he is getting better and better. I think however it works out the fans are going to be in for a good fight."