Callum Simpson wants to fight for world honours after Ivan Zucco European championship stadium clash

Callum Simpson will draw inspiration from fighting in front of a packed football stadium in his hometown when he challenges for the European championship.

On June 7 Simpson fights fellow unbeaten super-middleweight Ivan Zucco for the European title at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, live on Sky Sports.

It's part of a wave of British stadium fights that follows on from Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn boxing at the Tottenham Hotspur ground, taking place alongside Fabio Wardley's fight slated for Portman Road in Ipswich and followed by the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois undisputed title clash at Wembley Stadium.

Last year Simpson won the British title on an emotional night at Oakwell Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simpson got a controversial TKO win against Steed Woodall after the referee stopped the bout in the second round

"I did that ringwalk hundreds of times in my head before the fight, hundreds of times in my room practising how I'm going to celebrate after," Simpson told Sky Sports. "Everything I pictured, it was exactly that and more.

"As we did the ringwalk I wasn't sure. I thought: 'How am I going to feel? Is the pressure going to get to me?' Even though I didn't think it would, but you don't know until you know. Then when I come out, I turned and I've seen 7,000 Barnsley fans chanting my name, I looked up and I thought I'm made for this. This is what it's about, I'm made for this.

"I like to say whether the crowd's there or not, I'm still going to perform, perform at my best," he reflected, but added: "When the crowd starts roaring it gives you that something to carry on pushing forward. In those late rounds, when you're starting to tire a bit and the crowd's just roaring you on and cheering you on, it definitely adds those few percents.

"That's what's special about the people that come and support me, they're not like fans. They're my community, people that I see at the games, people that I see walking through town. We have a proper connection."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simpson dedicated his win over Steed Woodall to his sister, who tragically passed away at just 19 due to an accident

He wants to use that inspiration again against Zucco on June 7, this time in front of the stadium at full capacity.

"Now to be able to do it again for European honours, making history, I'm going to be the first Barnsley born and bred to win a European title so it's going to be etched in history forever," Simpson said.

He does expect a hard fight. "We're both undefeated, we've both had long notice for this fight. We've both got high knockout ratios. I'm expecting a good fight," Simpson said. "He's had more knockouts than I've had fights.

"He was the mandatory challenger, he was No 1," the Yorkshireman added. "It's going to see me against my first southpaw, my first undefeated fighter. Callum Simpson's just levelling up every time.

"All the hard work, it all goes towards that one moment: 'And the new...' It would mean everything to me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Simpson opens up about the tragic loss of his 19-year-old sister, who died while on holiday just weeks after he had won his last fight at Oakwell

Winning a European championship can often open up a path to a world title shot. That's where Simpson's ambitions extend.

"We're stepping up for a reason. I want to fight for world honours," he insisted. "I want to fight the best possible version of him and beat him.

"I don't believe I'm going to win, I know I'm going to win.

"I believe I can stop anybody."

Watch Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco on June 7 live on Sky Sports.