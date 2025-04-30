Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: 'Generational' AJ fight can tempt Fury back, says Frank Warren

A "generational" fight against Anthony Joshua could tempt Tyson Fury to come out of retirement, believes Frank Warren.

Fury announced his 'retirement' from boxing in January just days after it was revealed Wembley had been reserved for the 'Gypsy King' to fight Joshua in the summer.

It is not the first time Fury has claimed to be hanging up his gloves, having also 'retired' in April 2022 following his knockout win over Dillian Whyte before returning to fight Derek Chisora six months later.

Fury teased a comeback on Monday when he posted an Instagram story of him back in the gym alongside trainer SugarHill Steward.

Fury is coming off back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, who became undisputed heavyweight world champion in the first meeting between the pair.

"He's with his family, enjoying life," promoter Warren told Sky Sports.

"I haven't spoken to him about returning to boxing and I wouldn't. If he does decide to then I'll support him, if he doesn't then I'll support that.

"He's been a magnificent servant to boxing, two-time world champion, he's very well off, set up for life, doesn't need to box.

"But the thing with Tyson is he is a fighting man so you never know what will happen."

Fury and Joshua have regularly been linked to an all-British heavyweight mega-fight, only for negotiations to repeatedly break down.

While both are in the latter years of their career, it remains one of the most coveted contests in world boxing and with the potential to shatter British records.

Joshua has not fought since his stunning knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois last September.

"That would tempt all of us, to get him to do it," Warren said of a fight between Fury and Joshua.

"That's the fight everybody wants to see, a generational fight.

"I know AJ wants it, Tyson at one stage did want it and we were close but it didn't happen.

"You never know what can happen in boxing."