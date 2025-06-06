Adam Azim ready to seize opportunities after short-notice Eliot Chavez bout: 'I would fight Devin Haney next week!'

If Devin Haney is looking for an opponent later this summer, Adam Azim has offered his services.

First, Azim has accepted a short-notice assignment to box Mexico's Eliot Chavez this Saturday.

He boxes Chavez on the undercard of Callum Simpson's European title fight with Ivan Zucco at Oakwell stadium in Barnsley, live on Sky Sports.

After beating former world champion Sergey Lipinets in February, this bout could be a risk for Azim at this stage of his career.

But the unbeaten former European champion doesn't see it that way. "I was always in the gym anyway," he told Sky Sports. "A couple of rounds of sparring here and there, so back here now.

"In boxing anything can happen [but] if you're always in good shape, you can always go into a fight.

"It's just another day in the office."

Chavez has an early career knockout over Mauricio Lara on his record. Lara did go on to beat both Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood in more recent times. More relevant, Chavez did box Harlem Eubank in 2022, going nine rounds before he was disqualified.

This fight will be a natural point of comparison between Azim and Eubank. "If I stop him early, or stop him late, it shows the level that I'm on," Azim said. "That's the plan. I'm going to box to get the knockout. I put on a great performance in my last one and I want to do the same in this one.

"He's going to come give it a go and that's what I want."

Azim is ready to seize opportunities this year. If Devin Haney is in need of an opponent, Azim would gladly step into the breach.

Haney, a former undisputed champion at lightweight and the WBC world titlist at super-lightweight, has seen a fight with Teofimo Lopez fall through. Azim has offered his services for a bout with Haney later in the summer.

"I would fight Haney next week," Azim said. "I just feel he's more moving around and doesn't want to initiate attacks. He is a top-level fighter but I don't think he's the same fighter that he was before.

"If he's running on the backfoot, throwing one jab every two rounds, why not?"

Azim believes Haney is lacking the aggression and power he needs at this weight.

"For me I can fight front foot and back foot," the Briton said. "Haney, I think he's got enough power just to keep someone off, but I don't think he has that one-punch power.

"But I think if I was going to fight him I think I'd beat him with speed."

Watch Adam Azim fight Eliot Chavez this Saturday live on Sky Sports.