Anthony Yarde wants Dmitry Bivol fight after David Benavidez: ‘I have no fear of any man on this planet’

Anthony Yarde will challenge for a world title against another elite opponent when he fights David Benavidez for the WBC light-heavyweight belt.

After losing previous world title bids to Sergey Kovalev in Russia and then unified and future undisputed champion Artur Beterbiev, Yarde will take on the formidable Benavidez on November 22 in Riyadh.

He insists he didn't hesitate to take the fight, even if biding his time might have yielded an easier world title shot.

"I'll fight who is willing to fight me or when the opportunity comes. Kovalev - give me the fight. It's quick decisions. Beterbiev - give me the fight. Quick decision. Benavidez - give me the fight. Quick decision," Yarde told Sky Sports.

"If you look at my career, I don't live my life to please other people," he added. "I don't do what other people want me to do. I don't follow the crowd.

"My character hasn't changed. It's my life. If I live for other people, it's only a matter of time before I end up very unhappy. So I do what I do want to do."

Recently Beterbiev has voiced his frustration at waiting for a third fight with Bivol, who still holds the WBO, WBA and IBF championships.

Yarde insists he wants to go on and box Bivol himself.

"I have no fear of any man on this planet," the Briton said. "I want to fight the best in the world. When at the end of my career I retire, I don't want to look back and be [thinking:] 'I only fought this person, I only fought that person.' My personality is that I feel like I can beat everyone. I'm going to beat Benavidez and even after Benavidez I will fight the best out there.

"If Bivol is still the champion after I fight Benavidez, that's a fight I will definitely explore. Because that means I will be undisputed. That's the goal. That's the dream. That's the ambition.

"I will fight anybody and I think I've shown that."

However a showdown with London rival Joshua Buatsi remains elusive. After Callum Smith beat Buatsi to win the WBO Interim title in February, Yarde insists Buatsi is no longer an opponent in his sights.

"It's not my business. I'm fighting Benavidez - a top, world-class operator, a world champion, undefeated. A person that is considered to be avoided by a lot of people. It's different level," Yarde declared.

"So I'm not going to talk about anyone that's a lower level. I'm always looking up."