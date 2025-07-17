Conor Benn refuses to reschedule rematch, urges Chris Eubank Jr to retire: 'Sail off into the sunset. You're done'

Conor Benn has warned that he will not wait to reschedule a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Eubank vs Benn 2 had been announced for September 20. The first bout though was gruelling and Eubank Jr was hospitalised afterwards with dehydration having won via decision.

However if he's not ready to box in September, Benn insists he won't wait for October or November for the second fight.

Sky Sports News has contacted Eubank's promoter Boxxer for comment.

"I'm not waiting. I'm not waiting around. I feel like my career has sort of been on hold to give the fans this fight, and I'm glad that the fight delivered, but now I've got to just tick the box off on my personal goals, which is winning a WBC world title," Benn told Sky Sports News.

"It's either [moving back down to] 147lbs for me or the rematch.

"I'm ready to honour my side of the agreement, which was a two-fight deal [at middleweight] and it's safe to say he's scared. He almost lost. It could have gone either way. To a welterweight."

He added: "It is disappointing. Because as a professional you've got to be ready to go whenever. But we knew that September 20 was the date.

"How can you not be ready to go within in a five-month period? It's been three months since the fight. So for me, I was ready to go in July, August."

Benn urged Eubank Jr to retire from the sport. "Take it, take it. Just take the win. Take the win. Your dad didn't want the rematch of my dad," he said.

"Sail off into the sunset. You're done, and you move on, and I move on and secure my legacy of winning the world title.

"I definitely want redemption [against Eubank Jr]. It really does feel like redemption has been taken away. But I'm definitely excited to drop back down and pursue my legacy there."

Benn moved up to middleweight to box Eubank but he will now look to return to 147lbs, though he did call out WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson.

"I respect him as a fighter [Stevenson], I think he's a great fighter, I believe he'd be biting off more than he can chew up to 147lbs," Benn said.

"When you've got the likes of Shakur, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, [WBC champion Mario] Barrios calling my name, I welcome them with open arms at 147lbs. I believe I'd stop most of them there."