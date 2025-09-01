Imane Khelif: Olympic champion appeals against ban as World Boxing insists on genetic sex test for competitors

Algerian fighter Imane Khelif has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over World Boxing's decision to bar her from its events without a preliminary genetic sex test.

A court statement said an appeal was filed by Khelif on August 5 seeking to overturn a decision by World Boxing blocking her participation in the Box Cup in Eindhoven or any World Boxing event until she had undergone genetic sex testing.

The appeal also seeks a declaration from CAS that Khelif is eligible to participate without a test in the World Boxing Championships between September 4 and 14.

The court statement said a request to suspend World Boxing's decision to bar Khelif until the case is heard was dismissed on Monday.

Written submissions are being exchanged between the parties, the court statement said, and a hearing will be scheduled with their agreement.

Khelif won Olympic women's welterweight gold in Paris last summer having been cleared to compete by the International Olympic Committee, despite the International Boxing Association having banned her from the previous year's World Championships for allegedly failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

After her gold medal victory, Khelif said: "I am fully qualified to take part in this competition - I am a woman.

"I was born a woman, I've lived as a woman and I've competed as a woman. There's no doubt that there are enemies of success, and that gives my success a special taste because of these attacks."