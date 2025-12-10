Claressa Shields to defend undisputed heavyweight crown against Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit early next year

Claressa Shields will defend her undisputed heavyweight crown against Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit early next year.

Shields, 30, is undefeated in her 17 professional bouts and became the first undisputed champion with a win over Danielle Perkins in February.

She signed an $8m multi-year deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records in November, which the promotion company called the richest contract in women's boxing.

Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, who goes by the moniker GWOAT [greatest woman of all time], has crossed paths with Crews-Dezurn before, beating the 38-year-old by unanimous decision in 2016 in what was both fighters' professional debut.

"I plan on putting Franchon Crews on her back and leaving with the KO," Shields said. "My last few fights, I was dealing with injuries, but now I'm 100 per cent. Franchon is elite, but I am super elite, and I plan on proving that come fight night."

The undisputed women's heavyweight and five-division champion beat Lani Daniels in Detroit at the home of the Red Wings and Pistons last summer in front of 15,000-plus fans to defend her heavyweight belts.

Meanwhile, unbeaten British welterweight world champion Lauren Price has repeatedly expressed hope of taking on fellow Olympic champion Shields in the future.

"The way I look at it, she's always been in the back of my mind that I'll box her one day," Price told Sky Sports. "I'd love that fight. I want to become undisputed first and then obviously think about that."

Both Shields and Price were Olympic gold medallists in the same division, and the Welsh star believes they can fight in future at middleweight.

"I've always thought I'll be a multi-weight world champion. Obviously there's talks to happen in regard to weight and what I go up to.

"When you're driven and you're motivated, you want to be involved in the biggest fights as well."

Price is confident that not only can she get the fight with Shields but that she can beat her too.

"She's a great fighter. I think it's the best fight out there. It'll be a tough fight but it's a fight I believe I can win as well," Price said.

"I think I outbox her with my speed, if I'm honest. I'm just too quick. She's fast. She has got very fast hands, but I'm quicker.

"Before she said she would do me and [Natasha] Jonas on the same night," Price added. "Then I boxed Jonas and she said she was impressed, this, that and the other. And now she wants the fight. I must have done something right!"