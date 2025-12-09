Caroline Dubois to defend WBC lightweight world championship on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua undercard

Caroline Dubois will defend her WBC lightweight world title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Jake Paul in Miami.

After signing with MVP, Paul's promotional company, Dubois will have her first fight under their banner on the undercard of the December 19 event which sees Joshua box the YouTube star turned prizefighter.

Dubois will defend her lightweight world championship against Italy's Camila Panatta at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

"Signing with MVP is the next step in my career, I'm proud to be under their roster, and I believe they will be able to help me on my quest for greatness," Dubois said.

"The mission must be to become the face of women's boxing."

Dubois was a stunning amateur who never lost as a Youth or Junior. She won gold medals at the World Youth championships and the Youth Olympic Games. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and has subsequently cut a swathe through the professional ranks.

She defeated Maira Moneo to claim the WBC Interim lightweight title last year. Following a relinquishment of the title, Dubois was elevated to become the WBC lightweight world champion in December 2024.

The 24-year-old southpaw successfully retained her titles in 2025, most recently securing a majority decision win against Bo Mi Re Shin in March at the Royal Albert Hall.

With an unbeaten record and growing star power, Dubois is targeting future world title unifications.

"She's a champion, an Olympian and a rising star in the UK and beyond, and she makes her MVP debut Friday, December 19, as she joins the stacked Jake vs Joshua card in her third world title defence," said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

"While existing and new boxing promoters battle about belts, MVP's focus on women's boxing is driven by creating a global brand, with the largest roster of elite fighters, that delivers a product that is unquestionably the best athletes in the sport.

"Adding an undefeated world champion of Caroline's calibre is another key piece to that vision. She joins our elite British contingent, and we look forward to providing her the opportunity to continue her rise with an MVP event in the UK in early 2026."

Italian southpaw Panatta blends sharp European technique with the pressure and resilience she developed through extensive training and fighting in Mexico. That experience strengthened her body attack, inside exchanges, and overall volume of her work - all of which have become defining elements of her approach in the ring.

Panatta was selected as a primary sparring partner for undisputed champion Katie Taylor during Taylor's high-profile camps for the Amanda Serrano mega-fights, including their historic Madison Square Garden bout. Serving as Taylor's first choice across multiple camps reflects Panatta's technical quality, toughness, and ability to mirror elite styles with accuracy. Those camps also provided key insights into championship-level preparation.

"This fight isn't just a fight for me," Panatta said of Dubois. "It's the moment where my whole story finds its meaning. This is the opportunity of my life."