Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder could be one of the biggest fights ever

Eddie Hearn says a potential heavyweight unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder could be one of the biggest bouts in boxing history.

Joshua defended his world heavyweight titles with a devastating knockout of Alexander Povetkin after overcoming an early onslaught from the Russian at Wembley on Saturday.

After the win, the 28-year-old reiterated his desire to fight Wilder, who defends his WBC title against Tyson Fury on December 1.

Joshua knocked Povetkin down in the seventh round

Joshua's promoter, Hearn, believes that potential unification bout would go down as one of the biggest contests in boxing history.

He said: "It could be one of the biggest fights in all-time boxing history, it will definitely be the biggest fight in British boxing history because we've just had one against Wladimir Klitschko - that was the biggest fight in British boxing history, unquestionably, and the most exciting. This one will eclipse that."

Hearn also suggested Joshua would be prepared to fight in the United States for the first time.

He added: "We don't rule out a fight in America at some point as well, we know that the money is over there.

"It's going to be very interesting but I do believe we are only scratching the surface of how big Wilder v Joshua could be."

Fury faces Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title on December 1

Fury may feel he is entitled for a unification fight against Joshua if he manages to beat Wilder for the WBC belt in December, but Hearn suggested Wilder would be a more exciting opponent for spectators.

"I don't want to be disrespectful but Tyson Fury is the most un-entertaining fighter I have ever seen," he said.

"He's never been in a good fight in his whole career, apart from [Steve] Cunningham when he got knocked down.

"Deontay Wilder versus Anthony Joshua is the biggest fight in world boxing and stylistically it is the most exciting match up you could possibly make in boxing."