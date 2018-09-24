WATCH: Tony Bellew jokes about retirement and his marriage ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

0:34 Tony Bellew jokes his marriage will be over if he does not retire after his fight against undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office Tony Bellew jokes his marriage will be over if he does not retire after his fight against undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Tony Bellew has joked he will be divorced if he does not retire after his fight against undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Bellew and Usyk went face to face on Monday at a news conference ahead of their Sky Sports Box Office showdown on November 10 in Manchester with all four cruiserweight world titles at stake.

It will be 35-year-old Bellew's 34th bout of his 11-year professional career and it is thought his fight against Ukrainian Usyk will be his last.

At the news conference, Bellew was asked whether it would be the final time boxing fans see him in the ring - and he had a great answer to the question.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Bellew's funny response.