Beterbiev vs Johnson: Callum Johnson and Gavin McDonnell make weight for world title fights

Callum Johnson challenges IBF champion Artur Beterbiev, live on Sky Sports

British duo Callum Johnson and Gavin McDonnell made weight for their world title fights on this weekend's 'Worlds Collide' bill in Chicago.

Johnson challenges Artur Beterbiev for the IBF light-heavyweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and appeared in peak condition at 174.8lbs, with the champion matching this weight, comfortably inside the 175lb limit.

Live Fight Night International Live on

The former British and Commonwealth champion has received his first world title shot against the fearsome Beterbiev, who has stopped all 12 of his previous opponents.

McDonnell was in typically trim shape at 121.8lbs ahead of his battle with WBA super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman, who was a fraction lighter at 121.6lbs for the 122lb fight.

Gavin McDonnell is targeting Daniel Roman's WBA title in Chicago

The Doncaster man, twin brother of former world titleholder Jamie, has earned another opportunity at the highest level, having lost on points to Rey Vargas in a fight for the vacant WBC belt.

Heavyweight Jarrell Miller will have a significant size advantage over Tomasz Adamek, with 'Big Baby' tipping the scales at a whopping 317lbs, nearly 100lb more than his Polish opponent, who weighed in at 227lbs.

Jarrell Miller was far heavier than Tomasz Adamek

The New Yorker is within touching distance of a shot at the WBA 'regular' title, and he is also pursuing a fight against unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Watch the action from Chicago with Jessie Vargas vs Thomas Dulorme, Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Johnson, Daniel Roman vs Gavin McDonnell and Jarrell Miller vs Tomasz Adamek, 2am, Sunday, Sky Sports Action or follow it on our live blog at skysports.com/boxing or on the Sky Sports App.