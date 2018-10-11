Ritson vs Patera: Joshua Buatsi ready for Anthony Yarde comparisons

Averlant (R) retired inside seven rounds against Yarde as he prepares for Buatsi fight at the Metro Radio Arena

Joshua Buatsi is ready for comparisons to be made when he faces a former Anthony Yarde opponent for the first time this weekend.

Buatsi, an Olympic bronze medalist, will tackle Tony Averlant over ten rounds at the Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, hoping to improve on his 7-0 record and retain his WBA International title.

Averlant comes into the fight on the back of a seventh-round stoppage defeat to fellow unbeaten Londoner Yarde back in February, and 25-year-old Buatsi knows his performance will no doubt be measured against that of his domestic rival.

"It's inevitable that people will make comparisons," the Croydon star said at Thursday's press conference.

Buatsi may be on a collision course with Yarde (pictured) who is 16-0

"It's for me to go out and present a different style and beat what is in front of me.

"I've just got to win by any means.

"Eddie (Hearn) and others have told me about the Newcastle atmosphere and I'm looking forward to it.

"It'll be totally different for me but I'm going to embrace it.

"The guy [Averlant] is coming to win so it sets up for a good fight."

