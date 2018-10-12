Boxing News

Ritson vs Patera: David Allen strikes gold at Newcastle weigh-in

David Allen left little to the imagination as he struck gold at the weigh-in for Saturday's heavyweight clash with Samir Nebo.

'White Rhino' will take on the Germany-based Syrian on the undercard of Lewis Ritson's European title fight in Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

WATCH: Rhino turns translator

David Allen acts as translator for opponent Samir Nebo at press conference

The latest in a series of humorous acts saw Allen strip down to a pair of golden pants with 'naughty or nice' donned across its waistband, as he hit the scales at Friday's weigh-in.

On Thursday, the popular Doncaster heavyweight offered his services as a translator for Nebo before going on to hug is German counterpart during the face-off.

It will be back down to business when the first bell goes at the Metro Radio Arena for Allen, though, as he looks to set up a big-name bout.

"It's a building block towards a big fight hopefully towards the end of the year," said Allen at the press conference.

"I fully anticipate knocking out Samir Nebo inside four rounds."

Click on the video above to see Allen's golden weigh-in.

You can tune into Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi and David Allen also on the bill at the Metro Radio Arena, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.
