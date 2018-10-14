Ritson vs Patera: Robbie Davies Jnr battles to decision over Glenn Foot

Robbie Davies Jnr had to overcome a nasty cut on his way to victory

Robbie Davies Jnr got the better of Glenn Foot after a bruising and bloody battle for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles in Newcastle.

There had been a bad-tempered build-up between the duo and that needle was evident throughout what was a gruelling clash at the Metro Radio Arena on Saturday night.

It was Davies Jnr who, despite a nasty cut over his left eye, was able to dig deep and work towards a decision win via scores of 119-109, 118-110 and 117-112.

Having been greeted by a chorus of boos on his way to the ring, the Liverpool man was the quicker to get down to business, bouncing in and out of range to find success with a snapping left hook early on.

Robbie Davies Jnr poses with his new titles

Commonwealth champion Foot had different plans though and the Sunderland favourite soon brought his rough-housing tactics into play, ruthlessly charging in close to make things uncomfortable for Davies Jnr, setting the tone for what would become a somewhat scrappy affair.

A series of nasty head clashes then had the away fighter badly cut in the third, referee Bob Williams having to step in and have a stern word with the pair.

Foot lands a jab on Davies Jnr

Despite the setback, Davies Jnr managed to compose himself and the Merseysider landed some eye-catching blows in the next, often keeping a frustrated Foot at bay.

The pattern of the title fight was set from then on and Davies Jnr dictated proceedings down the stretch, producing the classier work throughout, Foot continuing to charge forward but struggling to make an impact.

Victory sees the Liverpudlian take home the vacant British title, and Foot's Commonwealth belt.