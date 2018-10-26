Dominic Breazeale hopes to face Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury winner in the summer of 2019

Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Tyson Fury

Dominic Breazeale hopes to receive his mandatory WBC title fight against the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury winner by the summer of 2019.

The American has been made to wait for his mandated WBC heavyweight title challenge, with current champion Deontay Wilder firstly making a voluntary defence against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on December 1.

A possible rematch clause in the Wilder-Fury contract could further delay a mandatory bout, while WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has vowed to support an 'ultimate' fight between Wilder or Fury and unified champion Anthony Joshua for the right to become undisputed champion.

"That's a fight the WBC has just ruled to support," Sulaiman had told Sky Sports. "During our convention, a ruling of the mandatory status included the provision of trying to make the winner of Fury-Wilder against Joshua."

But Breazeale hopes to eventually fight for the WBC belt after winning a final eliminator against Eric Molina in November 2107.

Dominic Breazeale is the WBC's mandatory challenger

"I hope I have that shot, the summer of next year," The Californian told Sky Sports. "We know the Wilder-Fury fight is happening on December 1.

"Usually when a title of that big magnitude goes into effect, there's a good six to seven months lay-off before the next opponent gets his opportunity, so I'm assuming the summer of next year.

"If it comes sooner, by all means, I'll be ready for it."

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts

Breazeale fell short in a 2016 world title fight with Anthony Joshua, suffering a seventh round stoppage loss in a battle for the IBF belt at The O2 in June 2016.

The 33-year-old is due to fight again in Brooklyn on December 22, and admits his ultimate ambition is to set up a rematch with the British star by becoming the new WBC king.

"That's the fight that I'm working for," said Breazeale. "Everyone keeps telling me that the next fight is the biggest one in your life, but the next time I get to square off with Joshua in the ring is going to be the biggest fight of my life.

"He's my only loss since the Olympics, my only loss as a pro. He's been my toughest fight up to date. I have the loss there in 2016 against him.

"I think it will make for something great. The boxing world will definitely be tuned in. They will be seeing two big gladiators.

"What better way to have it then a guy who has lost to you already, and now is the WBC champ to fight for it again."

