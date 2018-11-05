Manny Pacquiao says Floyd Mayweather rematch 'big possibility'

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have both been vocal about a potential rematch

Manny Pacquiao believes there is "a big possibility" he will fight Floyd Mayweather next year as he looks to settle the score with his long-term rival.

Mayweather suggested a rematch would materialise before the year was out, while Pacquiao claimed a deal for a potential fight would be finalised in September, however, the pair now have other arrangements.

Pacquiao,39, will take on Adrien Broner in January while 'Money' Mayweather, 41, announced on Monday he would be fighting Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve in Japan.

Mayweather beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in 2015

However, it appears Pacquiao remains keen to avenge his 2015 Las Vegas defeat to Mayweather that was dubbed 'The Fight of the Century'.

"There's a big possibility because Floyd is coming back into boxing. He is fighting in December and I am fighting in January. So a big possibility after that next year, that we will discuss a re-match," said Pacquiao at the Oxford Union.

"My thinking is to have a re-match and to make a clear decision on who will win the fight because in the last fight that we had it wasn't clear who won the fight because he didn't throw a lot of punches and he won the fight."

"I had a shoulder injury...but this time, if this re-match happens, there are no excuses, no alibis."

