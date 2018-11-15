Miller vs Dinu: Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller could battle Dillian Whyte or Derek Chisora, says Eddie Hearn

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller is back in action at the weekend, live on Sky Sports

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller could battle a British heavyweight early next year if he overcomes Bogdan Dinu in the "toughest fight of his career", says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The outspoken New Yorker with an imposing 300lb frame faces Dinu in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and Brandon Rios and Claressa Shields also appear on the same Kansas bill.

Miller has recently called for a clash against Dillian Whyte, who is preparing for a rematch with Derek Chisora on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn admits the American could line up a future fight against either of the Londoners.

Dillian Whyte or Dereck Chisora could be a future opponent for Miller

"The natural fight is the Whyte-Chisora winner, or loser," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.

"Obviously the winner of that fight is looking at AJ, but if he beats Dinu, I think he'll be in a big fight in early 2019."

'Big Baby' brushed aside Tomasz Adamek inside two rounds last month, but Hearn believes he will receive a far more severe test against Dinu, a fellow unbeaten fighter, with 18 straight victories and 14 knockouts.

Miller faces Romanian Bogdan Dinu in Kansas

The Romanian has also impressed in sparring sessions with unified world champion Anthony Joshua.

"I actually think this is probably the toughest fight of his [Miller's] career," said Hearn.

"It's definitely tougher than the last fight. It's tougher than [Johann] Duhaupas, it's tougher than [Mariusz] Wach, it's tougher than [Gerald] Washington.

Dinu has proven his toughness in sparring against Anthony Joshua

"The interesting thing with this guy is that he's had probably three camps with AJ, Bogdan Dinu.

"We've seen him a lot, and he's been excellent in the camps. He's undefeated, he's hungry. He's not like the others who have defeats on their records, so this will be interesting."

